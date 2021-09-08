Northumberland County Administrative Assistant Dies

SUNBURY – She was more than a secretary…Northumberland County Commissioners paid tribute to their county administrative assistant, Karen Collier, who died unexpectedly last Monday. She was 64.

In an emotional tribute during Tuesday’s public meeting, commissioners placed flowers at her chair in the public meeting room. They also agreed to plant a tree at her parking space in her honor.

Commissioner chairman Sam Schiccatano said Collier attended every meeting of his six-year tenure, saying ‘she ran the office, she ran the county, she knew everything that was going on.’ He also said she was a friend to everyone.

Commissioner Kymberly Best called Collier a ‘peacemaker’ at all times, and made everyone remember friendships could be formed. Best also recalled how Collier would always decorate the office, encouraged gatherings, and ‘always asked about you.’

Collier has worked for the county since 2008.