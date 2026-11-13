Northumberland Commissioners Split Over Maintaining Property Tax Rate

SUNBURY — On a sharply divided 2-1 vote Thursday , the Northumberland County commissioners seek court approval to maintain the county’s current property tax rate. Commissioner Meghan Beck opposed the request and questioned whether recent savings and increased revenue could allow the county to reduce taxes. Beck said, “We’ve been in a mode of just paying the bills and we aren’t improving the economics of our community. There’s a lot of activities we could potentially be involved in, which would help improve the economics of our county.”

Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon supported keeping the additional five mills. Schiccatano said, “People have been getting raises. Our medical insurance has been increasing. I think in my mind we need to continue the 5 mills.”

The current tax rate is 30 mills, five above the statutory limit. A county judge must approve continuing the additional levy for 2027. The vote does not immediately change property taxes.