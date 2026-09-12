NorthcentralPA.com: Sunbury Man Faces 15 Child Pornography Charges

SUNBURY — NorthcentralPA.com reports a 50-year-old Sunbury man faces 15 felony charges after state police investigated more than 400 suspected child sexual abuse files. Police say Roy Charles Troutman was identified through CyberTipline reports received in August.

Investigators say more than 420 illicit files were uploaded or viewed using accounts connected to Troutman. Police searched his Race Street apartment September 3 and allegedly found additional material on his cellphone.

Troutman faces charges involving dissemination, possession of child sexual abuse material and criminal use of a communication facility. He remains jailed on $250,000 bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled September 16.