NorthcentralPA.com: Pre-Release Officer Accused Of Assaulting Inmates

WILLIAMSPORT — NorthcentralPA.com reports a Lycoming County Pre-Release Center employee faces charges after two female inmates accused him of sexual misconduct. Authorities say 47-year-old Robert Harvey of Montgomery worked as an employment officer at the facility.
Investigators say one woman reported unwanted touching, kissing and sexual advances during transportation from the center. A second woman later reported similar harassment and inappropriate behavior.
Harvey is charged with felony institutional sexual assault, and two misdemeanor counts of official oppression. He was arraigned on $15,000 unsecured bail and is due for a preliminary hearing .