Norry Block Party Returns To Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland will turn its downtown into a full-day community celebration this Sunday with food, music, activities and a 5K. The annual Norry Block Party will take over the 200 block of Front Street from late morning through 10pm.

Organizers say the day will include a kids’ zone, drinks, a stein-holding contest and live music from four bands. The 5K begins at 9:30am, followed by music starting at 12:30pm. Proceeds will help cover Block Party expenses and support a future fireworks display. More information is available at 17857.org.