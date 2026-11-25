DANVILLE — Montour County Commissioners have approved a tentative $11.9 million budget for 2027 without raising property taxes. Commissioner Rebecca Dressler says the spending plan initially faced a shortfall approaching $200,000. She said avoiding another tax increase was a priority after commissioners raised taxes last year.

Chairwoman Dressler said she went through the budget line by line, identifying spending reductions to eliminate the shortfall and balance the budget. The tentative budget is available for public inspection for 20 days. Final vote is December 15 .

MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Commissioners have proposed a $21.2 million budget for 2027 without raising property taxes. The Daily Item is reporting, the spending plan increases expenditures by nearly $580,000 over this year.

Commissioners Joe Kantz, Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig credit the 2024 closure of the county prison with helping balance the budget. Ewig says the county is in better financial shape, while Steininger says prison savings continue benefiting taxpayers.

The county also reports $4.6 million in unrestricted reserves and another $2.4 million designated for building projects. Final budget approval is expected in December.