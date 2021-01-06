No-Cost Water Testing Available For Some in Union County

LEWISBURG – Union County residents who get their drinking water from a private well, or spring will have an opportunity for no-cost water testing. The county’s Penn State Extension says it’s offering to mail no-cost water test kits to those residents if they attend a live webinar.

It’s January 13 from 7-8 p.m. and will give information on proper management of private water supplies. It’ll also explain how to collect and return a water sample for testing. Then after the webinar, the test kits will be mailed with a pre-paid shipping label to return the kit. Kits are limited to 45 eligible households.

To register, visit the link posted at WKOK.com or call 1-877-345-0691. Phone registrations are accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The deadline to register online is midnight January 12. An optional follow-up webinar will be held February 25 from 7-8 p.m. to discuss the water test findings and answer questions.