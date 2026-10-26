Night Work on I-80 WB Near Mifflinville, Columbia Count

Drivers are advised night work is planned this week on Interstate 80 westbound .5 miles west of the Luzerne County line near Mifflinville, Columbia County.

On Tuesday, October 27 , a contractor working for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be replacing camera cables and patching the westbound right (driving) lane and shoulder between the hours of 8:00 PM and 12:00 AM.

Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while work is being performed between Tank Road and the Columbia County Rest Area. This work is expected to be completed in one day, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert and drive with caution in the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.