News-Item: Four Charged After Another Shamokin Shooting

SHAMOKIN — The News-Item reports three men and a 14-year-old face charges after another shooting in Shamokin Monday evening. Police say three people fired at one another in the 800 block of East Chestnut Street, but no one was hit. 25-year-old Quandeer Wilson faces attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

Police say Yakeem Green and the juvenile also face attempted homicide charges, while 32-year-old Curtis Braswell faces obstruction and disorderly conduct charges. Police say at least one home and another building were struck. The shooting was Shamokin’s second in just over a week.