New Valley COVID Death, Over 2,300 New Cases

HARRISBURG – New statewide COVID cases remain relatively low, but there is a new death in Northumberland County. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of health said there were 2,385 additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total to 1,177,072 cases in the past 15-months, of which 90% have recovered.

Locally, there were 40 new cases; most of them coming from Northumberland County with 17 new cases, bringing the county total to 9,405. Snyder County had 11 new cases for a total of 3,591. Union County has 12 new cases for a total of 6,022. Montour County’s case count was reconciled for a total of 1,981.

There was one new death locally in Northumberland County, with a total of 348. There were other new deaths locally: Snyder County 84, Union County 86 and Montour 63 deaths).The state also reported 57 new deaths for a total of 26,607 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began.

Also in Tuesday’s update there were some slight changes to statewide hospitalizations, as there are now 1,751 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 406 patients are in the intensive care unit and 239 are on ventilators.

There are some slight changes to the local hospitalization numbers from the last two days. Geisinger Danville has 42 total coronavirus patients, with 15 in intensive care, and seven people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has three patients, including one in the ICU, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 12 COVID patients, one is in intensive care.

In statewide vaccine data, over 9.3 million doses have been administered and 45.6% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated. In the vaccine data locally, 499 more people have had at least one dose of a vaccine:

Northumberland County, 242 more, total 64,112, 30,490 one dose, 33,622 have two.

Snyder County has 76 more doses in arm, total 23,128; 10,080 have one, 13,048 have two.

Union County, 142 new doses for a total of 28,614 (12,798 one, 15,816 two)

Montour County, 39 more shots, 19,077 have at least one, 9,053 have one, 10,024 have two.

Bucknell University, which has had 569 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, now has 17 active cases, all among students, and according to the university, and 8% of its isolation space is in use. Susquehanna University now has 18 active student cases, they’ve had 157 cases this semester.