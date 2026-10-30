New Roundabout Planned For Kelly Township Intersection

KELLY TOWNSHIP — An intersection near Route 15 in Union County is getting a $1.2 million makeover. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll recently visited Hospital Drive and JPM Road to discuss plans for a new roundabout.

The project will include widening and realigning approaching roads, improved signs, and other traffic safety enhancements. Officials say the improvements will provide better access to nearby medical facilities, stores, restaurants, and residential developments. Construction is expected to begin next year.