New Northumberland Police Simulator to be Open by Early Summer

NORTHUMBERLAND – A police situation simulator is set to open soon in Northumberland, it will help train officers for confrontational situations.

Mayor Daniel Berard says the borough hopes to open the new training device by early summer. This comes as there are nationwide calls for police reform since the death of George Floyd.

Berard says the pandemic delayed plans to open the simulator sooner, but work is continuing in the basement of the borough police building, where the simulator is located.

Berard says when it is open, any local police department can use it if they provide their own trainer and computer operator. He says local state police barracks are welcome to it as well, and even college campus safety officers. The simulator will also be open to the public for educational purposes.