New Building at Bucknell Gets a Name

LEWISBURG—A new building on the campus of Bucknell University that opens this fall will bear the name of a Bucknell trustee. Holmes Hall will be the new home for the Freeman College of Management and the Department of Art and Art History. It will be named for Trustee Steve Holmes and his wife, Bonnie, who both graduated in 1979.

The naming recognizes significant commitments by the Holmes couple. The almost 80-thousand square foot facility will have labs, art and design studios, and teaching spaces. Steve Holmes says he believes in strengthening opportunities for students to explore interest across different majors as he was able to do when he was a student. The Holmes three children also graduated from Bucknell.