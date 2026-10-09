New Berlin Man Charged In Sexual Assault Case

NEW BERLIN — A 65-year-old New Berlin man has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault dating back to May 2023 . The Standard Journal is reporting…State police charged Jeffery Fritz of Front Street with felony sexual assault and related offenses.

Court documents allege Fritz confined a male victim inside his residence, photographed him, and later sexually assaulted him. Police say Fritz initially denied portions of the allegations before later admitting they were true. Fritz was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.