New Berlin Man Charged In 2023 Sexual Assault Case

Ali Stevens | October 13, 2026 6:39 am |

NEW BERLIN — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting…A 64-year-old New Berlin man faces felony charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault in 2023. State police say Jeffery Fritz was arraigned last week and posted $25,000 bail.

Investigators say the alleged victim was at Fritz’s home when Fritz became aggressive, restrained him with handcuffs, and sexually assaulted him despite repeated objections.

NorthcentralPA.com reports a search of the home later found handcuffs and a digital camera containing images of the alleged victim. Fritz is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, and false imprisonment.

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Written by Ali Stevens