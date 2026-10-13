New Berlin Man Charged In 2023 Sexual Assault Case

NEW BERLIN — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting…A 64-year-old New Berlin man faces felony charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault in 2023. State police say Jeffery Fritz was arraigned last week and posted $25,000 bail.

Investigators say the alleged victim was at Fritz’s home when Fritz became aggressive, restrained him with handcuffs, and sexually assaulted him despite repeated objections.

NorthcentralPA.com reports a search of the home later found handcuffs and a digital camera containing images of the alleged victim. Fritz is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, and false imprisonment.