SUNBURY — The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper is reporting, nearly 600 fish were rescued from pools in the fish passageway near the fabridam at Sunbury. In his latest newsletter, John Zaktansky reports, researchers from Susquehanna University and their project partners collected 580 fish representing 22 species.

The rescue was necessary because dissolved oxygen levels were becoming dangerously low in the pools. Researchers used electrofishing equipment to collect, identify, weigh, and measure the fish before releasing them downstream.

More than half of the fish rescued were smallmouth bass, and several American eels were among those collected. The project also provided researchers with valuable information about fish populations in the Susquehanna River.