National Weather Service Recognizes Evangelical as ‘StormReady’

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital is now ‘StormReady,’ that’s an official designation from the National Weather Service. During a news conference Tuesday, the weather service recognized Evangelical as only the second hospital in Pennsylvania to gain the Storm Ready status. They say the program helps community leaders and residents become better prepared for hazardous weather and flooding.

Evangelical’s Manager of Environmental Safety and Security Matthew Exley, “Although the hospital had a very good severe weather policy and plan before we came, being able to pull some of those pieces of knowledge from other facilities was what topped it for us.”

Exley just joined Evangelical’s staff two years ago, and the idea to achieve this status has been in the works for the last year, including looking at other hospital’s plans nationwide – including one in the mid-west directly hit by a tornado. That dedication is what impressed representatives from the National Weather Service in State College.

Science and Operations Officer Mike Jurewicz, “And doing all the requirements that needed to be done to be StormReady…Getting by-in from all the staff, all the community officials, hospital officials…getting everyone to work together.”

This latest recognition comes after Evangelical was given a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in April.

President and CEO Kendra Aucker, “It’s the people that work here that make it great, and they commit themselves to the work they’re doing. They provide good patient care, and in this instance with StormReady preparedness, Matt Exley and his team do a great job. So I’m very proud of the work of the people here.”

Some features of a StormReady Hospital includes having a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center in the building – but it also meets virtually – one aspect of it allows hospital staff access to a chat program with the National Weather Service to get their gut feeling on incoming severe weather.