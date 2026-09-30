Multiple Fire Companies Battle Derry Township Barn Fire

DERRY TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire companies were called to a well-involved barn fire on DeLong Road in Montour County around 8pm Tuesday . The fire was reported in Derry Township, and the structure was destroyed. No additional information was immediately available on injuries, animals, the cause of the fire.

Volunteer crews worked to set up water supply lines and establish dump tanks for water operations. Departments dispatched included Danville, Milton, Turbot Township and several Montour County fire companies.