Mount Carmel Residents Report SNAP Benefits Stolen

Wednesday . The News Item is reporting… Police Chief Tom Hornung says the department received about five complaints involving suspicious transactions in other states. MOUNT CARMEL — Several Mount Carmel residents reported hundreds of dollars in SNAP benefits stolen from their accounts. The News Item is reporting… Police Chief Tom Hornung says the department received about five complaints involving suspicious transactions in other states.

One resident says more than $800 disappeared shortly after his monthly benefits were deposited. He discovered the loss when his EBT card was declined while buying groceries with his children.

Another resident also reported unfamiliar transactions after finding her benefits gone. Police are directing affected residents to the state EBT hotline and the Office of State Inspector General. At least one resident says he was told the stolen benefits could not be reimbursed.