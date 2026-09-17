Mount Carmel Man Takes Last-Minute Plea Deal

Mark Lawrence | September 17, 2026 7:03 am |

SUNBURY — A Mount Carmel man avoided a felony trial  by accepting a last-minute plea deal as jurors prepared for the case.  The Daily Item reports 31-year-old Adrian Perez pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and received a $1,000 fine.

Mount Carmel police charged Perez after a  incident near Sixth and Banana streets. Police say officers recovered a firearm from a vehicle after reports Perez had threatened several people.  Investigators determined the gun had been stolen from Allentown. Perez denied owning the weapon.

About The Author

Written by Mark Lawrence

Program Director at Newsradio 1070 WKOK