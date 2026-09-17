Mount Carmel Man Takes Last-Minute Plea Deal

SUNBURY — A Mount Carmel man avoided a felony trial Wednesday by accepting a last-minute plea deal as jurors prepared for the case. The Daily Item reports 31-year-old Adrian Perez pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and received a $1,000 fine.

Mount Carmel police charged Perez after a June 2025 incident near Sixth and Banana streets. Police say officers recovered a firearm from a vehicle after reports Perez had threatened several people. Investigators determined the gun had been stolen from Allentown. Perez denied owning the weapon.