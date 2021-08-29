WBRE: Mount Carmel Man Dead After Schuylkill County Fatal Crash

From WBRE: BARRY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to WBRE, a Northumberland County man is dead after police say he lost control of his car and hit a minivan head-on Friday evening, in Schuylkill County. The crash happened on Route 901 in Barry Township just before 6 p.m.

According to WAVT-FM, a three-man crew from T-102 was headed to the North Schuylkill-Mount Carmel game when a car veered into their lane and slammed into their minivan. State police say 24-year-old Ryan Little from Mount Carmel lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the minivan. Little died at the scene.

State police say the three minivan occupants, Charles Hepler, Joseph Shemanski and Charles Kutz, were taken to the hospital. T-102 posted on their website that one of the three in the radio station van is still hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries while the other two were treated and released. Officials say heavy rain may have played a role in the crash. State police are investigating.