MOUNT CARMEL — A 21-year-old Mount Carmel man faces felony arson charges following a fire in a three-unit apartment building last month. The News Item reports, police say Jacob Werkheiser allegedly started the October 18 fire at his South Beech Street residence.

Investigators say Werkheiser initially denied starting the fire but later admitted his cigarette ignited newspaper wrapped around a water pipe. Police also obtained a video recording corroborating his involvement.