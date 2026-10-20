Mount Carmel Man Charged Following Fight With Weapons

MOUNT CARMEL — A Mount Carmel man faces charges following a disturbance involving weapons and a car driven toward pedestrians. Borough police responded to the 100 block of West Second Street September 20th following reports of a fight involving a machete.

Police say officers encountered a large group arguing when a car suddenly accelerated toward officers and bystanders. The vehicle stopped abruptly near a marked police cruiser, and officers detained the driver, 23-year-old Emilio Martinez.

Investigators say a large machete was found on the driver’s side floor, consistent with witness accounts. Officers also separated several people who appeared ready to resume fighting. Police say Martinez was charged following the investigation.