Motorist Helping Another Driver Killed on Interstate 80

VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Clinton County man was killed Monday morning while helping another motorist along Interstate 80 in Montour County. The Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says the victim was Logan Rickert of the Lock Haven area.

Authorities say Rickert stopped around 6am after another pickup truck was struck by a tractor-trailer that did not stop. Rickert exited his vehicle to assist when a second tractor-trailer left the roadway and struck him.

Rickert was pronounced dead at the scene between mile markers 224 and 225 eastbound. State police at Milton and the coroner’s office are investigating, with an autopsy pending.