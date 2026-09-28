Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Route 11 Crash

Mark Lawrence | September 28, 2026 6:48 am |

BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a evening crash on Route 11 near Berwick. State police say the crash happened around 5:45pm just north of Golf Course Road.

State police say Kristopher Hock was traveling north when a car turned left in front of his motorcycle. Troopers identified the car’s driver as John Streussing Jr.  Hock was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville with serious injuries.  Streussing was not hurt.  State police at Bloomsburg are continuing the investigation.

About The Author

Written by Mark Lawrence

Program Director at Newsradio 1070 WKOK