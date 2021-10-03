Motorcyclist in Fair Condition After Route 890 Crash Saturday

HAMILTON – A Carbon County man is in fair condition after being involved in a crash involving three motorcycles along Route 890 outside Sunbury Saturday. A Geisinger nursing supervisor says 54-year-old James Carnese of Nesquehoning is in fair condition after the noon time crash in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.

Stonington state police say Carnese was riding in a group of six motorcycles when he didn’t anticipate the lead motorcyclist slowing down to turn onto Cider Press Road. Carnese then swerved, causing the motorcycle to skid off the roadway into a wooded area.

Two other cyclists were hurt when making the turn, they suffered minor injuries, and declined further medical treatment after being evaluated. Troopers say Carnese and one of the other motorcyclists were not wearing helmets at the time.