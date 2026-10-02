Motorcyclist From Mount Carmel Killed In Crash

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A tragic motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Northumberland County man early Thursday . State police say 30-year-old Troy Tafner of Mount Carmel was killed on Snydertown Road.

Troopers say Tafner was traveling south just after midnight when his motorcycle left the roadway in Upper Augusta Township, near Zimmerman’s Hollow Road. The motorcycle struck a utility pole, and Tafner was thrown from the bike. Police say Tafner was not wearing a helmet. State police are continuing to investigate.