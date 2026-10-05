Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Route 54 Crash

DANVILLE — State police say an illegal left turn in a work zone led to a serious motorcycle crash Saturday on Route 54. Troopers say Ronette Milheim of Milton turned into the path of an eastbound motorcycle. 67-year-old Gerard Besek of Elysburg was riding the motorcycle. Geisinger says Besek is now in critical condition.

State police say the crash happened shortly after 4pm at Route 54 and Liberty Valley Road, also known as Route 642. Besek was wearing a helmet when his motorcycle collided with Milheim’s vehicle. State police say Milheim will be cited for making the illegal left turn.