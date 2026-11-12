More than 50 Residents Impacted by Skimming Device Found in Sunbury

The Daily Item reports more than 50 residents were affected by a skimming device placed on a checkout machine at a downtown business in Sunbury. Sunbury police tell the Daily Item they are working with the Shikellamy School District to collect donations and non-perishable food items for victims of the theft from their EBT ACCESS cards, which provide SNAP benefits. The skimming device was discovered earlier this week at the Dollar General on Market Street. The newspaper reports several families in the Shikellamy School District were impacted. No other skimmers have been discovered at other local businesses after police completed an investigation.