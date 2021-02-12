More Remote Instruction, COVID Policy Changes at Bucknell

LEWISBURG – With active COVID-19 case counts rising on campus, Bucknell University is sticking with remote learning all next week and several policy changes have been announced. President John Bravman announced Friday classes will continue to be all virtual next week, with updates on instruction for the week of February 22 coming next week.

The university is also announcing quarantine changes with nearly 80% of its current capacity space being used. On-campus students identified as close contacts will remain in their room temporarily, rather than University-provided isolation housing. Off-campus students now must quarantine in their off-campus residence, and will not be permitted to leave while under quarantine. Double-masking is also being strongly recommended, but not required.

In addition, many limitations to campus operations will continue through at least February 22. That includes student indoor and outdoor gathering limits to no more than three people. Athletics activities, including practices, travel and competition are cancelled. We have a link to the entire announcement here.