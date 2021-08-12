More COVID-19 Cases; 2,000 New Statewide Positive Tests

HARRISBURG – New statewide COVID cases have topped 2,000 again, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health. In Thursday’s report, 2,089 new cases were logged, bringing the total number to 1,243,932 since the pandemic began. The number of new cases was above 2,000 earlier this week.

Locally, there were 17 new cases, with 11 in Northumberland County (9,856 total cases since the start of the pandemic), two in Snyder (3,737 total), one in Union (6,223 total) and three in Montour (2,039 total).

The most recent statewide hospitalization data shows a rise of 27 people since yesterday, for a total of 935 people hospitalized, 226 in ICU and 108 on ventilators. Local hospital numbers remain the same as yesterday; Geisinger Danville is treating 14 COVID-19 patients (five in ICU and four on ventilators). Geisinger Shamokin has five patients, including one in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital is treating seven patients with COVID.

There were 16 new deaths reported statewide, for a total of 27,941 since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths locally. Union County has seen 90 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County 365, Snyder County 86, and Montour 67.

More than 11.8 million total vaccine doses have been administered statewide since the pandemic began, with 5.7 million fully vaccinated, and 63.8% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Local vaccine data shows 260 doses received by residents of The Valley. Northumberland County residents received 162 new doses, with a total of 79,628 received at least one shot (40,908 county residents are fully vaccinated, 38,720 partially).

Snyder County residents received 36 more doses, for a total of 27,431 (13,716 residents are now fully vaccinated, 13,715 partially). Union County residents received 46 more doses for a total of 34,703 (17,493 fully vaccinated, 17,210 partially) and Montour residents received 16 more doses (22,661 total; 11,287 fully vaccinated residents, 11,374 partially).