Mooresburg Church Plans Veterans Appreciation Service 

MOORESBURG — Mooresburg Presbyterian Church will honor veterans during a special appreciation service Sunday at 9:30am. Organizers say the service will offer a patriotic and appropriate thank-you to the brave men and women who served in our nation’s US armed forces.

KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner will take part in the program, along with the Danville American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard. The service will conclude with a demonstration of the 13 folds of the American flag.

A 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps will follow. The church will also provide light refreshments after the service for veterans and guests.