Montour Police Host Holiday Scam Prevention Seminar Friday

BLOOMSBURG — A reminder, the Montour Township Police and the state Attorney General’s Office will host a free holiday scam prevention seminar Friday (11/13). The program will help residents recognize fraud, protect their finances, and avoid becoming victims during the busy holiday season.

The seminar is part of the Community Awareness Seminar Series, designed to educate residents about common scams and theft. Organizers say the presentation will offer practical advice for keeping personal information and money safe.

The event runs from 1pm to 2pm at the Montour Township Building, 296 Jackson Street, near Bloomsburg. For more information, call 833-624-4968.