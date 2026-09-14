Montour Township Adopts Data Center Ordinance

Thursday ’s hearing. RUPERT — Montour Township supervisors have approved new regulations for data centers, saying the ordinance is designed to deter oversized projects without banning them. The Press Enterprise reports the measure drew no opposition from more than 30 residents attending’s hearing.

The ordinance limits data centers to about 483 acres along Legion Road between Grovania and County Line drives. It sets a 50-decibel property-line noise limit, requires 1,500-foot setbacks and says operators must generate at least 35% of their own power.

The ordinance also allows the township to seek community benefits, road repairs and emergency-response equipment from developers.