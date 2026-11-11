Montour Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Fake Jury Duty Warrants

DANVILLE — Montour County residents are being warned about a phone scam.

The scheme involves callers falsely claiming people have warrants for missing jury duty. The county sheriff says scammers disguise their phone numbers to appear legitimate and use personal information to gain victims’ trust.

Callers then demand payment in Bitcoin to supposedly resolve the warrants. The county says they never request cryptocurrency payments or Social Security numbers over the phone.

Anyone receiving such a call should hang up and contact the sheriff’s office directly using its published phone number. Officials also warn that scammers sometimes do have some Social Security information on their victims.