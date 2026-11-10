Montour County Trails Face Hunting Season Closures

DANVILLE — Trail users in Montour County are being reminded to take extra precautions as hunting season continues.

The Montour Area Recreation Commission says deer archery season runs through November 20 , followed by firearms season beginning November 28 .

MARC says Hopewell Park and Danville Borough Farm trails will close to non-hunters November 14 and 15, and November 28 through December 13 . However, the Hopewell Park pump track and bike skills area will remain open during those closures.

Visitors to state game lands must follow fluorescent orange clothing requirements. MARC recommends that hikers and cyclists wear bright clothing, keep dogs leashed, and remain alert for hunters. Additional information about trail closures and hunting season safety is available at MontourRec.com.