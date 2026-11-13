Montour County Reports PA’s Seventh Measles Death

DANVILLE — An unvaccinated Montour County resident has died after contracting measles, marking Pennsylvania’s seventh measles-associated death this year. The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed the death Friday but released no identifying information.

The statewide outbreak has reached 1,542 cases across 46 counties, with 305 hospitalizations. Montour County has recorded four cases, while Snyder County has 52, Union County 20, and Northumberland County 14.

Health officials say measles is highly contagious and can cause serious complications, including pneumonia and brain swelling. Two doses of the measles vaccine provide 97 percent protection. More information is available at pa.gov/measles.