Montour County Projects Receive Nearly $1 Million

DANVILLE — More news on the Local Share Account funding returning to our area.

Nearly $1 million in state gaming-funded grants will support five projects across Montour County. Danville Borough will receive more than $315,000 for a pedestrian bridge project.

Montour County will receive $225,000 for a countywide emergency warning system using rain and stream gauges, cameras, and audible alerts. Anthony Township will receive nearly $219,000 for reconstruction of Waltimyer Road.

Valley Township will receive $47,000 for improvements at Sunnybrook Park. The Valley Township Volunteer Fire Company will receive nearly $144,000 toward the purchase of a new brush truck.