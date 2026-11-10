Montour County Human Services Expo Set For Friday

DANVILLE — The Montour County Human Services Community Expo returns Friday , bringing dozens of community agencies together in Danville. The free event runs from 9am to 1pm at the Montour County Administration Building.

Visitors can meet representatives from organizations offering healthcare, housing, employment, transportation, and other community services. Refreshments will include coffee from Bason Coffee Roasting, along with donuts, bagels, and water.

Free transportation will be available through Susquehanna Limo from several Danville locations. Organizers say plenty of free parking will also be available. More information is available through the Montour County Human Services Facebook page.