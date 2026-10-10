Montour County Historian Earns Statewide Recognition 

DANVILLE — A Montour County historian and author has been named to a select statewide group recognizing people who preserve Pennsylvania’s history and culture. Terry Diener is among 125 new PA Humanities Window Keepers announced this week.

Diener has spent years researching and sharing the history of Montour County and the Middle Susquehanna Valley. He has written several books and created Susquehanna Footprints, featuring local history stories and podcasts.

PA Humanities says Window Keepers are community leaders whose work strengthens civic life and preserves local heritage. Diener and other honorees will be recognized November 10 in Harrisburg.