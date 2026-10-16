Montour Commissioners Press PennDOT On Route 54 Safety

DANVILLE — The Press Enterprise is reporting… Montour County commissioners are urging PennDOT to address traffic safety concerns at Route 54 near Jerseytown and Liberty Valley roads. Commissioners say construction detours and changing traffic patterns are causing confusion and contributing to crashes.

Valley Township Fire Chief Matt Gum says his department has responded to 13 crashes in the construction area since July 15. PennDOT says it has documented eight crashes since July, including four tied to illegal left turns at Route 54 and Liberty Valley Road.

The Press Enterprise reports… The commissioners are preparing a letter asking PennDOT to consider additional safety measures. PennDOT says it has added signs and pavement markings, increased coordination with state police and plans another traffic configuration before November 10.