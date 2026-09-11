MMR Vaccinations Surge Amid Pennsylvania Measles Outbreak

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is seeing a sharp increase in measles vaccinations as the state responds to the ongoing outbreak. The Health Department says more than 46,000 MMR vaccine doses were administered statewide in August, compared with about 25,000 in a typical month.

Since the outbreak began in late April, state health officials have administered nearly 4,000 vaccinations at 120 pop-up clinics. Overall, state health center staff have given more than 5,700 MMR doses this year. Health officials say two doses of the MMR vaccine provide about 97% protection against measles. More at pa.gov/measles.