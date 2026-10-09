Milton Woman Loses $115,000 In Gold Bar Scam

MILTON — Gold bar scammers got another victim around here… A 71-year-old Milton woman lost $115,000 in a gold bar scam. State police say the woman received a call that eventually convinced her to purchase the gold and then turn it over to a person at a nearby convenience store.

The scam unfolded back in August. Police say a black BMW was involved but have not released additional details about the vehicle or suspect. State police at Milton say their investigation remains open and ongoing, and don’t specifically connect it to the other big pending gold bar scam cases locally.