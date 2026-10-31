Milton Rotary Plans Election Day Pancake Day 

MILTON — The Rotary Club of Milton will hold its annual Election Day Pancake Day Tuesday at Saint Joseph Parish Center. The event runs from 6:30am to 6:30pm. The all-you-can-eat meal includes pancakes and sausage. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.

Tickets may be purchased in advance from Milton Rotary Club members or at the door. Proceeds support community projects of the Milton Rotary Club. Saint Joseph Parish Center is located at 854 Cemetery Road in Milton. For more information, call 570-713-4627.