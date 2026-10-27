Milton Nursing Home Fire Prompts Precautionary Evacuation

MILTON — A small fire inside a heating unit prompted an emergency response and precautionary evacuation Monday at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Firefighters were dispatched around 9:20am to the facility on Mahoning Street.

Volunteers from several neighboring communities assisted with ventilation, using large fans to clear the smoke. Authorities say the fire was contained to the heating unit, and no injuries were reported.

The Standard-Journal reports Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer says employees had already extinguished the fire before emergency crews arrived. Smoke spread through the building’s west wing, prompting staff to move some residents to unaffected areas.