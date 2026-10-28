Milton Duplex Fire Prompts Second Alarm Response

MILTON — A Tuesday morning house fire in Milton prompted a second alarm after firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a double home. The Milton Fire Department says crews were dispatched around 8:22am to the 300 block of Vine Street for a possible entrapment.

Firefighters quickly knocked down flames on the second floor while searching both sides of the two-and-a-half-story building. No occupants were found inside, but crews rescued several cats.

Multiple fire companies assisted with searches, ventilation, and extensive cleanup operations. Milton police, utility crews, and a state police fire marshal also responded to the scene.