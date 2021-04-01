Milton Area High School Breaks Ground on New Athletic Complex

MILTON – Milton athletics will see a big boost in the 2021-2022 Season . . . An eager crowd gathered Thursday morning to witness the long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony for the Milton Area High School’s new athletic complex and wellness center.

The $14.2 million project will provide an eight-lane rubber track, javelin and jump pits, ticket booths, stadium lights, and so much more. Athletic Director Rod Harris is proud student athletes will finally compete “apples to apples” with larger schools.

Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan says the upgrades will not only benefit students, but the community as well, “We’ll have a walking track, and an addition of a wellness, health and fitness center that will also afford our community to come in and access a cardio gym, weights and things like that.”

Leah Walter participates on the basketball, soccer, track, and cross country teams. She is one of the student athletes happy about the opportunities the new complex brings, “We need people in the weight room getting stronger, getting bigger, getting faster, and that will directly impact our performance on the field.”

District taxes are not expected to increase due to the project, which should be completed in time for the 2021-22 school year.