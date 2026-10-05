Millersburg Ferry Seeks Volunteers For Dry Dock Work

MILLERSBURG — The Millersburg Ferry is looking for volunteers this Sunday as crews prepare to dry dock the ferry boats for seasonal maintenance. The annual dry-docking effort helps crews maintain the boats and prepare them for the next operating season. Volunteers should meet at 8am at Keystone and Front streets.

Organizers say the work is labor-intensive and volunteers should wear sturdy footwear, old clothing, and work gloves. Lunch and beverages will be provided; the ferry is asking volunteers to message organizers in advance so enough food can be prepared. More info on the Millersburg Ferry Facebook page.