Miller Homicide Case Will Move to Union County Court

MIFFLINBURG – The case against a Winfield woman for the 2018 murder of her husband will now head to Union County Court. District Judge Jeffrey Mensch’s office says he ruled Tuesday prosecutors proved enough evidence exists to advance the case against 76-year-old Myrtle Miller.

We last told you Miller is charged with first-degree murder, perjury and other charges for the death of her husband, 76-year-old John Nichols of Millmont. Troopers said Nichols overdosed on a lethal dosage of the prescription medication Verapamil, which was prescribed by Miller, not a doctor.

Judge Mench’s office says the hearing was conducted online and in-person and was a resumption of Miller’s daylong preliminary hearing August 16. It had been adjourned because a forensic pathologist who reviewed Nichols’ autopsy was unavailable to testify. The pathologist said Tuesday the amount of verapamil wasn’t abnormal, but the medication’s purpose as a calcium blocker at normal levels, or even less, would be fatal to Nichols, who had congestive heart failure.

Miller is scheduled to be arraigned October 25 and she remains in the Union County Jail without bail.