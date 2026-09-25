Woman Charged After Gun Threat, Child Investigation

MIFFLINBURG — The Standard Journal is reporting… A Mifflinburg woman faces multiple charges after police say she threatened a teenager with a handgun and left three children alone. Police say the children were found in an apartment with garbage, moldy food, and insects.

Mifflinburg Police say 32-year-old Stardashia Gerald allegedly threatened a 17-year-old during an argument on September 21 . Officers later obtained a search warrant and found three children inside Gerald’s Chestnut Street apartment without an adult.

The Standard Journal is reporting, Children and Youth Services determined the children should not remain there. Gerald faces three felony child-endangerment counts and several misdemeanors. District Judge Jeff Mensch released her on $10,000 bail.